Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (7-3) vs. Miami Marlins (5-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-290) | MIA: (+235)

NYM: (-290) | MIA: (+235) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-122) | MIA: +1.5 (+102)

NYM: -1.5 (-122) | MIA: +1.5 (+102) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 0-1, 2.89 ERA vs Connor Gillispie (Marlins) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The Mets will call on Clay Holmes (0-1) against the Marlins and Connor Gillispie (0-1). Holmes has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Holmes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gillispie has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins covered in both chances. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gillispie starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (70.2%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

New York is a -290 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +235 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (+102 to cover), and New York is -122 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

Mets versus Marlins, on April 8, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in six of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given New York the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -290 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in two of 10 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won four of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-5-0).

The Marlins have collected a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 11 hits and an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .657. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .314 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Juan Soto has four doubles, a home run and eight walks. He's batting .286 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 48th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Soto brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Francisco Lindor has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Lindor brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last nine outings he is hitting .242 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez paces the Marlins with 10 hits. He's batting .244 and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 101st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .359 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 114th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers a has .410 on-base percentage to lead the Marlins.

Matt Mervis has two home runs and two walks while hitting .286.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/20/2024: 1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!