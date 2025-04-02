Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets taking on the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (2-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-210) | MIA: (+176)

NYM: (-210) | MIA: (+176) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-130) | MIA: +1.5 (+108)

NYM: -1.5 (-130) | MIA: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Connor Gillispie (Marlins) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes versus the Marlins and Connor Gillispie. Holmes and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Holmes has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Gillispie has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Gillispie start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (66%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Marlins, New York is the favorite at -210, and Miami is +176 playing at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are -130 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being +108.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The Mets-Marlins game on April 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets won in 57, or 60%, of the 95 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season New York came away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 90 of their 170 games with a total last season.

The Marlins put together a 58-85 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.6% of those games).

Miami went 15-20 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer (42.9%).

The Marlins played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-68-7).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 166 hits and an OBP of .419 last season.

Francisco Lindor hit 33 homers while driving in 91 runs.

Pete Alonso ended his last campaign with 146 hits, an OBP of .329, plus a slugging percentage of .459.

Brandon Nimmo slashed .224/.327/.399 and finished with an OPS of .727.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.609) and paces the Marlins in hits (eight). He's batting .348 and with an on-base percentage of .423.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers has a .450 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .500.

His batting average is 46th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 64th in slugging.

Dane Myers is batting .333 with two doubles and a walk.

Xavier Edwards has two doubles and three walks while hitting .182.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/20/2024: 1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/13/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

