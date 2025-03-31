Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:14 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, versus the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (3-1)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-194) | MIA: (+162)

NYM: (-194) | MIA: (+162) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102)

NYM: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will call on David Peterson against the Marlins and Cal Quantrill. In 22 games he pitched with a spread last season, Peterson and his team finished with a 16-6-0 record ATS. Peterson and his team won as favorites in 78.6% of his 14 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Quantrill and his team went 17-12-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Quantrill's team went 12-15 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (66.8%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while New York is a -194 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Marlins. The Mets are -118 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -102.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

Mets versus Marlins, on March 31, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets were victorious in 57, or 60%, of the 95 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, New York won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -194 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 90 of their 170 games with a total last season.

The Marlins were the moneyline underdog 143 times last season. They finished 58-85 in those games.

Miami went 20-34 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (37%).

The Marlins played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-68-7).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 166 hits and an OBP of .419 last season.

Francisco Lindor hit 33 homers while driving in 91 runs.

Last season, Pete Alonso finished with 34 home runs, 88 RBI and a batting average of .240 last season.

Brandon Nimmo slashed .224/.327/.399 and finished with an OPS of .727.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez had 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270 last season.

Xavier Edwards hit .328 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks.

Jonah Bride hit .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.

Nick Fortes hit .227 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!