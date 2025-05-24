Mets vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Mets (30-20) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: FOX

Mets vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | LAD: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | LAD: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-200) | LAD: -1.5 (+164)

NYM: +1.5 (-200) | LAD: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 2-2, 2.86 ERA vs Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) - 2-0, 4.05 ERA

The probable starters are David Peterson (2-2) for the Mets and Tony Gonsolin (2-0) for the Dodgers. Peterson and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Dodgers have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Gonsolin's four starts with a set spread. The Dodgers have not been a moneyline underdog when Gonsolin starts this season.

Mets vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.6%)

Mets vs Dodgers Moneyline

New York is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Dodgers are +164 to cover, while the Mets are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Dodgers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Dodgers on May 24, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 22 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 50 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 23-27-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-3).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 50 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-21-1).

The Dodgers have covered 48% of their games this season, going 24-26-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.395) and total hits (54) this season. He's batting .292 batting average while slugging .535.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season. He's batting .283.

His batting average is 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Lindor has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Juan Soto has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has eight home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has a .655 slugging percentage, which leads the Dodgers. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .398.

He ranks 15th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Mookie Betts is hitting .267 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 67th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Freddie Freeman has racked up 53 hits with a .427 on-base percentage, leading the Dodgers in both categories.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .307 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and five walks.

Mets vs Dodgers Head to Head

5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!