Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (6-4) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Dbacks.TV

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166)

NYM: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-0, 4.35 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (1-0) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (1-1). Peralta has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Peralta's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Gallen has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks went 1-1-0. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Gallen starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.7%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Diamondbacks, New York is the favorite at -162, and Arizona is +136 playing on the road.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Diamondbacks are -166 to cover, and the Mets are +138.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mets-Diamondbacks game on April 7, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 1-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their 10 opportunities.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-5).

Arizona has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Diamondbacks have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-4-0).

The Diamondbacks have a 7-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 70% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert leads New York in OBP (.474) this season, fueled by 10 hits. He has a .333 batting average and a slugging percentage of .433.

He is 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Robert will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with five walks and an RBI.

Mark Vientos is batting .476 with two doubles, a home run and two walks, while slugging .714 with an on-base percentage of .522.

Vientos brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Francisco Alvarez has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.370/.708.

Alvarez brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has been key for New York with five hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .243.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated a team-best OBP (.410) and slugging percentage (.656), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (10, while batting .313).

He ranks 34th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .545 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk. He's slugging 1.091 with an on-base percentage of .583.

Geraldo Perdomo has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .182.

Ketel Marte is batting .184 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

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