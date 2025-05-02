Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:21 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Mets playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (21-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-18)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SNY

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-118) | STL: (-100)

NYM: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

NYM: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 3-1, 2.64 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 3-0, 3.60 ERA

The probable starters are Clay Holmes (3-1) for the Mets and Sonny Gray (3-0) for the Cardinals. Holmes' team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Gray starts. The Cardinals are 3-1 in Gray's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.5%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -100 underdog at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Cardinals are -172 to cover, and the Mets are +142.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Cardinals on May 2, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (72.7%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 16 of 22 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 31 opportunities.

The Mets are 17-14-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-12).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, St. Louis has a 4-11 record (winning just 26.7% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 32 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-13-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 38 hits and an OBP of .475 to go with a slugging percentage of .649. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .342 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Juan Soto has seven doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying players, he is 76th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.362/.484.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .209 with a .250 OBP and 21 RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has put up a team-high .389 on-base percentage. He's batting .254 and slugging .424.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 69th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan's 39 hits and .487 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .245 with nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Victor Scott II is batting .271 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/6/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

