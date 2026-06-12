Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (30-38) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-23)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-196) | ATL: -1.5 (+162)

NYM: +1.5 (-196) | ATL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 3-4, 3.98 ERA vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 4-1, 4.00 ERA

The Mets will call on Nolan McLean (3-4) against the Braves and Spencer Strider (4-1). When McLean starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. McLean's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-8. The Braves have gone 4-3-0 ATS in Strider's seven starts with a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Strider starts this season -- they won both.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.2%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Mets, Atlanta is the underdog at -102, and New York is -116 playing at home.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Braves are +162 to cover, while the Mets are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

Mets versus Braves, on June 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (51.1%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 20-23 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 68 chances this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 28-40-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've finished 7-7 in those games.

Atlanta is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-32-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves are 40-28-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.369) and total hits (52) this season. He's batting .277 batting average while slugging .537.

He is 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Carson Benge has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 67th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .607, fueled by an OBP of .277 and a team-best slugging percentage of .330 this season.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 54 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .350.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 72 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .272 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 47th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies' .444 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Michael Harris II has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks while batting .306.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 walks.

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