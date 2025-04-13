Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Mets face the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Athletics Game Info

New York Mets (9-5) vs. Athletics (6-9)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and WPIX

Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

NYM: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)

NYM: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 1-1, 1.80 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-2, 4.74 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (1-1, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (0-2, 4.74 ERA). Senga has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Senga's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Severino's three starts that had a set spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for three Severino starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (58.1%)

Mets vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mets vs Athletics moneyline has the Mets as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog at home.

Mets vs Athletics Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mets are +120 to cover, while the Athletics are -144 to cover.

Mets vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Mets-Athletics contest on April 13, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 14 games with a total this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 6-8-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've finished 4-7 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Athletics have gone 1-4 (20%).

The Athletics have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-2).

The Athletics have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 17 hits and an OBP of .450 to go with a slugging percentage of .714. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .347 batting average, as well.

He is 11th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Juan Soto is hitting .265 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks, while slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .410.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Brandon Nimmo has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.259/.472.

Nimmo brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Francisco Lindor has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .204 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has totaled 18 hits with a .397 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both categories. He's batting .321 and slugging .679.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson paces his team with a .544 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .368 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified players, he ranks fifth in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .234.

Lawrence Butler has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .245.

Mets vs Athletics Head to Head

4/12/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/11/2025: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/15/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/14/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/13/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/16/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/14/2023: 17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/25/2022: 13-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

13-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/24/2022: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -400, Underdog Moneyline: +315)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!