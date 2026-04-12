Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Athletics Game Info

New York Mets (7-8) vs. Athletics (7-7)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-CA

Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-178) | OAK: (+150)

NYM: (-178) | OAK: (+150) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

NYM: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-0, 4.80 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Freddy Peralta (1-0) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (1-0) will get the nod for the Athletics. Peralta and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. Civale has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Civale starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (62.3%)

Mets vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mets vs Athletics moneyline has the Mets as a -178 favorite, while the Athletics are a +150 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Athletics Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mets are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Mets vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Athletics contest on April 12 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

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Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mets have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Mets have been listed as a favorite of -178 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 15 games with a total this season.

The Mets are 6-9-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have a 6-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, the Athletics have gone 2-3 (40%).

The Athletics have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-9-0).

The Athletics have a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert leads New York with an OBP of .458 this season while batting .319 with 12 walks and nine runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .447.

He ranks 24th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 12 hits. He is batting .300 this season and has five extra-base hits. He's also slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among all qualified, he is 36th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Alvarez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette has hit one homer with a team-high .328 SLG this season.

Bichette takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has been key for New York with 10 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .250.

Lindor enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 16 hits. He's batting .296 and slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Langeliers heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .236 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 91st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has a .554 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Mets vs Athletics Head to Head

4/11/2026: 11-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/10/2026: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2025: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/11/2025: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/15/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/14/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/13/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/16/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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