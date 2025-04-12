Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Mets taking on the Athletics.

Mets vs Athletics Game Info

New York Mets (9-4) vs. Athletics (5-9)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SNY

Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 1-0, 2.53 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (1-0) to the mound, while J.T. Ginn will take the ball for the Athletics. Peterson has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Peterson's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ginn and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (57.2%)

Mets vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mets vs Athletics moneyline has the Mets as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Mets vs Athletics Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mets are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Mets vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Athletics game on April 12 has been set at 9.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

This year, the Mets have won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 13 games with a total this season.

The Mets are 6-7-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have gone 3-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have gone 3-5 (37.5%).

The Athletics have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-4-2).

The Athletics have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 8-6-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 17 hits and an OBP of .482 to go with a slugging percentage of .778. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .378 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alonso has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .588 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .277 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks, while slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .404.

He is 53rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging in the major leagues.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .204/.259/.429.

Francisco Lindor has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has put up a team-best OBP (.407), while pacing the Athletics in hits (17). He's batting .327 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson paces his team with a .547 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .377 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .233 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Lawrence Butler has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .245.

Mets vs Athletics Head to Head

4/11/2025: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/15/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/14/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/13/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/16/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/14/2023: 17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

17-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/25/2022: 13-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

13-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/24/2022: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -400, Underdog Moneyline: +315)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -400, Underdog Moneyline: +315) 9/23/2022: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

