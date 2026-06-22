Messi Prop Bets Update: Argentina vs Austria Predictions Live, Best Bets & Record Chase

Messi Props Update: Argentina vs Austria Live — FanDuel Odds, Best Bets & Record Chase | World Cup 2026 🌟 🔴 MATCH UNDERWAY · AT&T STADIUM DALLAS · FOX / TELEMUNDO · GROUP J FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 2 · Messi Prop Bets Updated · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook Messi Props: Live Update — Argentina vs Austria Anytime +105 · First Goal +290 · Assist +135 · 2+ SoT -110 · 2+ Goals +550 · All CBS FanDuel confirmed. Laimer at RB facing Messi LOCKED IN (official XI). One goal = sole all-time WC record. Golden Boot race: Messi 3 goals, level for 2nd. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook. June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Check FanDuel live board for in-play prices · Must be 21+ Anytime FD +105 First Goal FD +290 Assist FD +135 2+ SoT FD -110 2+ Goals FD +550 All Messi props via FanDuel Sportsbook · CBS Sports confirmed · check FD live board for in-play updates 🔄 Three Things That Make This Article Different From Our Earlier Messi Props Coverage 🔴 Match is live — in-play props on FanDuel update in real time. If Messi has already scored or created a chance, check FD for adjusted live pricing. Pre-game prices above are the opening line. 📋 Laimer at RB is no longer a prediction — it's confirmed reality · Official XI locked in by NBC Sports: "Lionel Scaloni has named his starting lineup and it's exactly the same team which beat Algeria." The mismatch is live. 🏆 Golden Boot race has a new dimension · Deniz Undav leads (3G+2A). Messi and Mbappe both sit on 3 tournament goals. One Messi goal today moves him to 4 — sole record AND Golden Boot frontrunner. 🏆 The Full Context: Three Reasons Every Messi Goal Today Is Historic 1. The All-Time WC Scoring Record — 16 Goals = Klose. One More = Sole Record. Messi's hat-trick vs Algeria put him on 16 World Cup goals, tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose for the men's all-time record since 2014. ESPN: "The 39-year-old roared back into the headlines after his triple to open the campaign, which saw him equal Miroslav Klose's all-time goalscoring record of 16." FOX Sports confirms Messi holds the records for most World Cup appearances (27) and most World Cup goal contributions (24, past Pelé's 21). One goal today = sole all-time record, in only his second match of the 2026 tournament. 2. The Golden Boot Race — Undav Leads, Messi One Goal From Matching Him The National (June 21) confirms Deniz Undav of Germany leads the Golden Boot race with 3 goals and 2 assists after his brace vs Ivory Coast. Messi is tied for 2nd at 3 goals — alongside Mbappe, who netted twice vs Senegal. Oddschecker: "Messi is tied with Kylian Mbappe at +350 to win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot, even though Messi enters Monday with one more goal." A Messi goal today puts him at 4 goals in 2 matches, equal with Undav and ahead of Mbappe. FanDuel Golden Boot: Messi +350. Every goal today directly improves this futures position. 3. The Laimer Mismatch Is Now Reality — Confirmed Official XI, In Play Right Now This is the most important update from all earlier pre-match articles. Posch wears a mask and plays CB (not RB). Laimer is at right-back. NBC Sports confirmed: "Lionel Scaloni has named his starting lineup and it's exactly the same team which beat Algeria." The Messi (RW) vs Laimer (makeshift RB) structural mismatch is not a prediction — it is confirmed, in play, and active on the pitch. CBS Sports: "Messi is the best of all time at picking locks and finding a way through." The argument for every Messi prop is now fully structural, not speculative. 💰 Full Messi Prop Guide — FanDuel Live Board ⭐ PRIMARY · CBS FANDUEL CONFIRMED · PLUS MONEY · ONE GOAL = SOLE ALL-TIME WC RECORD Messi Anytime Goalscorer Anytime · FD +105 $10→$20.50 CBS Sports (FanDuel, June 22): "Messi is priced at +105 to score against Austria." Oddschecker independently: "+100 to score anytime." The two sources bracket fair value at +100/+105 — either way, plus money. Laimer CONFIRMED at RB opposite Messi. Argentina UNCHANGED XI (NBC Sports). Messi: 6 shots, 1.05 xG, 4 SoT vs Algeria. Same system, same structural advantage, confirmed in play right now. Plus money for the greatest player in the tournament, in peak form (hat-trick six days ago), facing a midfielder at fullback, needing ONE goal for sole all-time WC history. CBS's Martin Green: "The fact that Messi is still available at plus money after his hat trick against Algeria is notable." Argentina's unchanged attacking system means the same pattern of Messi drifting right, receiving from Mac Allister, and driving at the RB channel that worked vs Algeria is already active on the pitch. $10 at +105 returns $20.50. Primary pick. 🛡️ Safest Prop — 2+ Shots on Target -110 · CBS FD Confirmed · 4 SoT vs Algeria Even in quiet game · FK + PK = guaranteed SoT · Laimer OOP = more driving runs · $10→$19.09 2+ SoT · FD -110 CBS Sports (FD confirmed): "-110 to record 2+ shots on target." Messi had 4 SoT in 5 shots vs Algeria. He's Argentina's PK and FK primary taker — every set piece in range produces an on-target attempt. The 2+ SoT at -110 is the conservative anchor: even in a game where Austria frustrate his scoring chances, his shooting volume from set pieces typically clears the 2-shot bar. The defensive hedge for any Messi prop position. $10 at -110 returns $19.09. 💎 First Goal +290 · CBS FD Confirmed · 9/11 WC First-Goal Rate · 82% When He Scores 2.76× anytime premium · opened vs Algeria at 17' · same XI · PK = first goalscorer · $10→$39 First Goal · FD +290 CBS (FD June 22): "Messi is -105 as an anytime goal scorer and +290 as the first goal scorer." · Sportscasting: "Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute and has now scored in nine of 11 World Cup matches where he found the net as the opening goal." — 82% first-goal rate within scoring games. At +290 vs +105 anytime, first goal pays 2.76× more for the same underlying outcome. Given Messi's 82% first-goal rate within WC scoring games, and the fact the same XI that scored in the 17th minute vs Algeria is now confirmed and in play, this is the most structurally backed value pick on the board. $10 returns $39. At +290 vs +105 anytime, first goal pays 2.76× more for the same underlying outcome. Given Messi's 82% first-goal rate within WC scoring games, and the fact the same XI that scored in the 17th minute vs Algeria is now confirmed and in play, this is the most structurally backed value pick on the board. $10 returns $39. 💎 Assist +135 · CBS FD Confirmed · 61 Intl Assists (World Record) · SGP With Lautaro 7 assists 14 Inter Miami games 2026 · Austria plan to stop him scoring = assists · $10→$23.50 Assist · FD +135 CBS Sports (FD June 22): "Messi is listed at +135 to record an assist." CBS: "With Austria's game plan likely focusing on stopping Messi from scoring, he could easily record another assist on Monday." Rangnick's press is designed to double-team Messi — when it does, he finds Lautaro (confirmed CF starter today) or Almada in space. FanDuel Research explicitly recommends the SGP: Messi Assist (+135) + Lautaro Anytime (~+175) for a naturally correlated ~+300-400 combined payout. $10 at +135 returns $23.50. 🎯 Entertainment Darts: 2+ Goals +550 · Hat-trick +2800 · $5 Max · Check In-Play Board Austria better than Algeria · Laimer helps case · $5→$32.50 / $5→$145 · in-play prices shift live 2+ Goals +550 Hat-trick +2800 Austria is meaningfully stronger than Algeria — Alaba world-class at CB, Sabitzer and Seiwald physical in midfield, Rangnick's press disrupts. A second Messi goal requires multiple clear chances or a penalty plus another opportunity. The 2+ goals +550 is a $5 dart. Hat-trick at +2800 is pure entertainment ($5 → $145). Critically: check FanDuel's live in-play board — these prices shift dramatically during the match. If Argentina go 1-0 up with Messi scoring, his 2+ goals price collapses to something much shorter. In-play is where these darts become live decisions. 🔗 Same-Game Parlay Options — FanDuel SGP Builder ⭐ SGP #1 — Core: Argentina Win + Messi Anytime + Over 2.5 Argentina Win (-185) + Messi Anytime (+105) + Over 2.5 (-108) Sportscasting: projected ~+600-650 combined payout. All three naturally correlated. $10→~$70 if all hit. The foundational SGP. Argentina winning with Messi scoring and the game going over 2.5 goals are the three most natural positive outcomes. FanDuel's SGP builder handles the correlation adjustment automatically. The foundational SGP. Argentina winning with Messi scoring and the game going over 2.5 goals are the three most natural positive outcomes. FanDuel's SGP builder handles the correlation adjustment automatically. 💎 SGP #2 — Assist + Lautaro (FanDuel Research Explicitly Recommends This) Messi Assist (+135) + Lautaro Anytime (~+175 — confirmed CF starter) FD Research: "Strong parlay leg with Lautaro anytime. Expected combined price ~+300-400." Lautaro starts as CF today — confirmed. A Messi assist almost always means an Argentine teammate scores, and Lautaro is the direct recipient. The cleanest two-leg correlation play. $10 SGP → ~$40-50. FanDuel Research recommends this exact combination. The cleanest two-leg correlation play. $10 SGP → ~$40-50. FanDuel Research recommends this exact combination. 🎯 SGP #3 — Record-Breaker: First Goal + Argentina Win + Over 2.5 Messi First Goal (+290) + Argentina Win (-185) + Over 2.5 (-108) FD Research: "If the record-breaking goal comes first and Argentina run away, this combination produces substantial plus-money." The history-making scenario: Messi opens scoring, breaks the all-time record, Argentina control. $10 SGP → ~$70-90+ estimated. The maximum narrative return. Messi breaks the all-time WC record with the opening goal → Argentina win → over 2.5 total goals. The "book the moment" bet. The maximum narrative return. Messi breaks the all-time WC record with the opening goal → Argentina win → over 2.5 total goals. The "book the moment" bet. 📋 All Messi Props Ranked — FanDuel Sportsbook · Live Match Update ⭐ #1 — Anytime · plus money · Laimer confirmed at RB · record motivation · CBS FD +105 · $10→$20.50 · primary · check in-play board for live price +105 🛡️ #2 — 2+ Shots on Target · safest · 4 SoT vs Algeria · CBS FD · PK+FK guarantee -110 · $10→$19.09 · conservative anchor · even in quiet game -110 💎 #3 — First Goal · 82% rate when he scores · CBS FD · 2.76× premium +290 · $10→$39 · best value per probability unit on the board +290 💎 #4 — Assist · world record holder · CBS FD · SGP with Lautaro (FD Research) +135 · $10→$23.50 · plus money · Austria pressing to contain opens assist lanes +135 🎯 Dart — 2+ Goals · $5 · Laimer mismatch in play now · check in-play board +550 · $5→$32.50 · in-play price drops sharply if Messi scores first +550 🎯 Dart — Hat-trick · entertainment · $5 max +2800 · $5→$145 · check FD in-play for live pricing +2800 All Messi props via FanDuel Sportsbook · CBS Sports confirmed June 22 · In-play prices update continuously · Check FanDuel live board for current odds · Must be 21+ 🏆 Messi Golden Boot Futures — FanDuel +350 · Improves With Every Goal Today · Jordan Still to Come Current leader: Deniz Undav (Germany) — 3G+2A. Messi: 3 goals, tied 2nd with Mbappe. One goal today = 4 goals in 2 matches = Golden Boot frontrunner with Argentina still to play Jordan (MD3). Oddschecker (June 22): "Messi is tied with Kylian Mbappe at +350 to win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot." FanDuel Golden Boot: +350. Argentina are expected to run deep (4th favourites per Opta Analyst). Every Messi goal today directly improves this futures price — the +350 now, before the record-breaking goal, may look excellent value by July. At +350, Messi's Golden Boot is a strong futures play for anyone expecting Argentina to reach the semi-finals or final. His penalty-kick and set-piece role means he accumulates goals consistently — even one goal per match in a run to the final produces 6-7 tournament goals total. Argentina's favourable MD3 group fixture (Jordan) means Messi should add more before the knockout rounds begin. The +350 captures the full tournament trajectory, not just today. At +350, Messi's Golden Boot is a strong futures play for anyone expecting Argentina to reach the semi-finals or final. His penalty-kick and set-piece role means he accumulates goals consistently — even one goal per match in a run to the final produces 6-7 tournament goals total. Argentina's favourable MD3 group fixture (Jordan) means Messi should add more before the knockout rounds begin. The +350 captures the full tournament trajectory, not just today. FanDuel Sportsbook — Messi Live Props · World Cup 2026 · Match Underway Bet Messi Props Now — In-Play & Pre-Game Available Anytime +105 · First Goal +290 · Assist +135 · 2+ SoT -110 · 2+ Goals +550 · In-play updating live Bet Now All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · CBS Sports confirmed June 22 · In-play odds update continuously · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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