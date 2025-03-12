Merrimack vs Sacred Heart Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Merrimack Warriors (17-14, 14-6 MAAC) face off against the No. 7 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-17, 10-10 MAAC) in the MAAC tournament Wednesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Merrimack win (60%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Merrimack-Sacred Heart spread (Merrimack -3.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Merrimack has put together a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Sacred Heart has covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Sacred Heart is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 4-10 ATS record Merrimack racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Warriors have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (10-7-0) than they have in home games (4-9-0).

The Pioneers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .583 (7-5-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

Merrimack has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Sacred Heart is 13-8-0 against the spread in MAAC games this season.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart: Moneyline Betting Stats

Merrimack has won in 13, or 68.4%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Warriors have been victorious 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

Sacred Heart has won five of the 17 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (29.4%).

The Pioneers are 2-8 (winning just 20% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Merrimack has a 62.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Head-to-Head Comparison

Merrimack has a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. It is putting up 66.0 points per game to rank 347th in college basketball and is allowing 64.5 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball.

Adam Clark's 20.2 points per game lead Merrimack and rank 14th in the nation.

Sacred Heart has a +25 scoring differential, putting up 76.3 points per game (111th in college basketball) and giving up 75.5 (282nd in college basketball).

Tanner Thomas paces Sacred Heart, putting up 14.9 points per game (277th in college basketball).

The Warriors lose the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. They record 25.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 360th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 37.1 per outing.

Bryan Etumnu tops the team with 6.0 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball action).

The Pioneers are 114th in the country at 33.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 their opponents average.

Thomas paces the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball).

Merrimack averages 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (316th in college basketball), and allows 87.9 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

The Pioneers rank 171st in college basketball averaging 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 233rd, allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

