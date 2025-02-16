Memphis vs Wichita State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 16

The Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1 AAC) bring an eight-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7 AAC), who have won three straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sunday, February 16, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Memphis-Wichita State spread (Memphis -7.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Memphis vs. Wichita State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has compiled a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Wichita State has compiled a 10-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Memphis (2-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (16.7%) than Wichita State (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-4-0) than they have at home (4-8-0).

This season, the Shockers are 4-8-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-4-0 ATS (.500).

Against the spread, in conference action, Memphis is 4-8-0 this year.

Wichita State is 4-7-0 against the spread in AAC games this year.

Memphis vs. Wichita State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has won in 16, or 88.9%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 12 games when listed as at least -285 or better on the moneyline.

Wichita State has gone 3-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Shockers have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 74% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis outscores opponents by 6.6 points per game (scoring 79.4 per game to rank 61st in college basketball while allowing 72.8 per outing to rank 216th in college basketball) and has a +165 scoring differential overall.

PJ Haggerty's team-leading 21.5 points per game ranks fifth in the nation.

Wichita State outscores opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 183rd in college basketball, and giving up 73 per contest, 225th in college basketball) and has a +32 scoring differential.

Xavier Bell's team-leading 14.6 points per game rank him 301st in the nation.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. They are recording 32.4 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8 per outing.

Dain Dainja is 221st in college basketball action with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Shockers win the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. They record 34.8 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.8.

Quincy Ballard is 39th in the nation with 8.7 rebounds per game, leading the Shockers.

Memphis ranks 115th in college basketball by averaging 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 116th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Shockers' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 231st in college basketball, and the 92.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!