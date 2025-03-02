Memphis vs UAB Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC) aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) on March 2, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Bartow Arena

Memphis vs. UAB Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UAB win (54.8%)

Memphis is a 1.5-point favorite over UAB on Sunday and the total has been set at 160.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Memphis vs. UAB: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis is 13-15-0 ATS this season.

UAB has covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 38.1% of the time. That's less often than UAB covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (60%).

The Tigers sport a worse record against the spread at home (5-9-0) than they do on the road (5-5-0).

The Blazers have performed better against the spread away (5-4-0) than at home (7-8-0) this year.

Memphis has five wins against the spread in 15 conference games this year.

Against the spread in AAC games, UAB is 10-5-0 this season.

Memphis vs. UAB: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has won in 18, or 85.7%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 18 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -111 or shorter on the moneyline.

UAB has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-3).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Blazers have gone 2-3 (40%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 52.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. UAB Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +191 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.8 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allows 72.9 per contest (209th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty's 21.3 points per game lead Memphis and are sixth in the nation.

UAB is outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +214 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) and gives up 75.8 per outing (294th in college basketball).

Yaxel Lendeborg's 17.6 points per game leads UAB and ranks 81st in the nation.

The Tigers pull down 33.1 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 31 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Dain Dainja averages 6.7 rebounds per game (ranking 204th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Blazers are 13th in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Lendeborg tops the Blazers with 10.9 rebounds per game (third in college basketball).

Memphis averages 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (122nd in college basketball), and gives up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball).

The Blazers average 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (44th in college basketball), and allow 92.7 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!