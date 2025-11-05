Memphis vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The college football slate on Friday includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Tulane Green Wave.

Memphis vs Tulane Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Memphis: (-200) | Tulane: (+168)

Memphis: (-200) | Tulane: (+168) Spread: Memphis: -5.5 (-110) | Tulane: +5.5 (-110)

Memphis: -5.5 (-110) | Tulane: +5.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Memphis vs Tulane Betting Trends

Against the spread, Memphis is 8-1-0 this season.

For the year, Memphis is 5-1 as 5.5-point or better favorites.

This season, four of Memphis' nine games have go over the point total.

Tulane has four wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

Tulane is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

There have been three Tulane games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

Memphis vs Tulane Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (66.7%)

Memphis vs Tulane Point Spread

Memphis is favored by 5.5 points over Tulane. Memphis is -110 to cover the spread, with Tulane being -110.

Memphis vs Tulane Over/Under

The over/under for the Memphis versus Tulane matchup on Nov. 7 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Memphis vs Tulane Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Memphis vs. Tulane reveal Memphis as the favorite (-200) and Tulane as the underdog (+168).

Memphis vs. Tulane Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Memphis 37.7 7 19.2 33 56.5 9 Tulane 25.9 96 25.5 66 52.0 8

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

