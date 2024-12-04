Memphis vs Louisiana Tech Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-1) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Memphis Tigers (6-1) on December 4, 2024 at FedExForum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (67.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Memphis (-11.5) versus Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 148.5 points for this game.

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Louisiana Tech has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

Against the spread last season, the Tigers played worse when played at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and five times in 13 road games.

The Bulldogs performed better against the spread on the road (10-5-0) than at home (7-6-0) last season.

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has won in each of the two matchups it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -847 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Louisiana Tech has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Bulldogs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +570 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 89.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis' +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.6 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 76.1 per contest (288th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty's team-leading 22.1 points per game ranks 12th in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech is outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game, with a +105 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.0 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allows 67.9 per outing (111th in college basketball).

Daniel Batcho's 20.1 points per game paces Louisiana Tech and ranks 23rd in the nation.

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 281st in the country. Their opponents grab 31.4 per contest.

Haggerty's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 290th in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs pull down 33.8 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball) while conceding 30.0 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Kaden Cooper tops the Bulldogs with 7.9 rebounds per game (86th in college basketball).

Memphis averages 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (70th in college basketball), and allows 96.0 points per 100 possessions (294th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (75th in college basketball), and concede 85.6 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball).

