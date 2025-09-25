FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Memphis Tigers facing the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Memphis: (-500) | Florida Atlantic: (+375)
  • Spread: Memphis: -13.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +13.5 (-110)
  • Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Memphis has covered the spread in every game this season.
  • Memphis has covered every time (2-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • One of Memphis' four games this season has gone over the point total.
  • Florida Atlantic has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • Florida Atlantic has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Florida Atlantic has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (82.7%)

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Memphis is favored by 13.5 points against Florida Atlantic. Memphis is -110 to cover the spread, while Florida Atlantic is -110.

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

Memphis versus Florida Atlantic on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 63.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

Memphis is a -500 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida Atlantic is a +375 underdog.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Memphis35.82916.03956.04
Florida Atlantic30.39230.37256.23

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.

