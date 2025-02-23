Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) will host the Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) after winning seven home games in a row.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (81.8%)

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis is 12-14-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Memphis covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 9.1% of the time. That's more often than Florida Atlantic covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered four times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Owls have been better at home (4-6-0) than away (3-7-0).

Memphis' record against the spread in conference action is 4-9-0.

Florida Atlantic has beaten the spread four times in 13 AAC games.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been victorious in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 9-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -375 or better on the moneyline.

Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Florida Atlantic has gone 1-5 in those games.

The Owls have played as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 78.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis has a +160 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. It is putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and is giving up 73.3 per contest to rank 224th in college basketball.

Memphis' leading scorer, PJ Haggerty, ranks sixth in the nation scoring 21.2 points per game.

Florida Atlantic's +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 76.2 per contest (300th in college basketball).

Kaleb Glenn paces Florida Atlantic, recording 12.9 points per game (534th in college basketball).

The 32.6 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 151st in the nation, and are 1.3 more than the 31.3 their opponents grab per outing.

Dain Dainja leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball action).

The Owls are 95th in the nation at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 32.3 their opponents average.

Baba is 163rd in college basketball with seven rebounds per game, leading the Owls.

Memphis' 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 130th in college basketball, and the 90.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 108th in college basketball.

The Owls' 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 91st in college basketball, and the 93.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 196th in college basketball.

