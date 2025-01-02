Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

AAC action on Thursday will see the the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Arena: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic win (64.9%)

Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite over Florida Atlantic on Thursday and the total has been set at 162.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the contest.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Florida Atlantic covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers did a better job covering the spread in away games (5-8-0) than they did at home (5-10-0) last season.

The Owls have performed better against the spread at home (2-1-0) than on the road (1-3-0) this season.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has come away with five wins in the six contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won four of five games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Florida Atlantic has gone 1-3 in those games.

The Owls have played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 61.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis is outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +46 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.1 points per game (100th in college basketball) and gives up 75.5 per contest (288th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty leads Memphis, averaging 22.1 points per game (seventh in the country).

Florida Atlantic outscores opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 84.8 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and allowing 77.5 per outing, 316th in college basketball) and has a +94 scoring differential.

Kaleb Glenn is 446th in college basketball with a team-high 13.3 points per game.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. They are grabbing 33 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.9 per outing.

Dain Dainja is 215th in college basketball action with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 33.6 rebounds per game the Owls accumulate rank 156th in the country. Their opponents collect 33.6.

Baba leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball).

Memphis ranks 153rd in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 240th in college basketball, allowing 93.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Owls average 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and concede 92.7 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball).

