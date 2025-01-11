Memphis vs East Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) on January 11, 2025 at FedExForum.

Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Game time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Arena: FedExForum

Before making an informed wager on Memphis-East Carolina outing (in which Memphis is a 12.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 149.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Memphis vs. East Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

East Carolina has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed worse when playing at home, covering three times in seven home games, and three times in four road games.

Last season, the Pirates were 7-12-0 at home against the spread (.368 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Memphis vs. East Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has won in seven of the eight contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have been listed as a favorite of -1000 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

East Carolina is 1-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Pirates have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +640 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 90.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Memphis vs. East Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis averages 79.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 73.9 per outing (250th in college basketball). It has a +78 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game.

PJ Haggerty's 22.2 points per game lead Memphis and are fourth in the nation.

East Carolina has a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. It is putting up 76.8 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and is giving up 71.8 per outing to rank 205th in college basketball.

RJ Felton's 17.4 points per game paces East Carolina and ranks 90th in the country.

The Tigers pull down 32.6 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) while conceding 31.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Dain Dainja is 260th in college basketball play with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 36.7 rebounds per game the Pirates accumulate rank 26th in the country, 5.5 more than the 31.2 their opponents pull down.

C.J. Walker averages 7.4 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) to lead the Pirates.

Memphis' 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 138th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 187th in college basketball.

The Pirates score 95.6 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball), while allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions (130th in college basketball).

