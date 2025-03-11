McNeese vs Northwestern State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 1 seed McNeese Cowboys (25-6, 19-1 Southland) and the No. 4 seed Northwestern State Demons (17-15, 12-8 Southland) face off in the Southland tournament Tuesday at The Legacy Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: McNeese win (88.2%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Tuesday's McNeese-Northwestern State spread (McNeese -16.5) or total (129.5 points).

McNeese vs. Northwestern State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

McNeese is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern State is 15-8-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 16.5 or more this season, McNeese (2-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Northwestern State (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

Against the spread, the Cowboys have played better at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

This year, the Demons are 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-3-0 ATS (.750).

Against the spread, in conference play, McNeese is 10-9-0 this year.

Northwestern State's Southland record against the spread is 10-6-0.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State: Moneyline Betting Stats

McNeese has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (88%) in those contests.

The Cowboys have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -3030 or better.

Northwestern State has won 46.2% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-7).

The Demons have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1200 or longer without winning.

McNeese has an implied victory probability of 96.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Head-to-Head Comparison

McNeese has a +408 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. It is putting up 77.5 points per game to rank 88th in college basketball and is allowing 64.4 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball.

Javohn Garcia's 13.3 points per game lead McNeese and rank 476th in the country.

Northwestern State scores 68.8 points per game (309th in college basketball) and allows 67.8 (60th in college basketball) for a +33 scoring differential overall.

Addison Patterson's team-leading 13.1 points per game rank him 513th in college basketball.

The Cowboys come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. They are recording 33.7 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29 per contest.

Joe Charles leads the Cowboys with seven rebounds per game (170th in college basketball action).

The Demons are 158th in the nation at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Willie Williams is 107th in the nation with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Demons.

McNeese scores 102.6 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball), while giving up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

The Demons average 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (288th in college basketball), and concede 90.2 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball).

