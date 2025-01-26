Mavericks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (6-38) are heavy underdogs (by 12 points) to break a 20-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (24-22) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -12 231.5 -649 +480

Mavericks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (86.9%)

Mavericks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 23 times this season (23-23-0).

Against the spread, the Wizards are 17-26-1 this season.

This season, 23 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 44 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 50% of the time (22 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 23 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 23 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Mavericks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 23 opportunities this season (39.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 14 times in 23 opportunities (60.9%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.435, 10-13-0 record) than on the road (.333, 7-13-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.2%, 12 of 23) than on the road (47.6%, 10 of 21).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.3 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Klay Thompson averages 13.4 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.4 points, 3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per game (fifth in league).

The Wizards are getting 11.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

Alex Sarr averages 11.7 points, 6.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Wizards are getting 12.3 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

