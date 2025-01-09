Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-23) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (21-16) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -7.5 219.5 -295 +240

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (88.8%)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 20-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 19-16-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 18 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 36 chances.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 50% of the time this year (18 of 36 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Dallas owns a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-10-0).

The Mavericks have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (35.3%) than road tilts (60%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than on the road (10-9-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over 11 of 16 times at home (68.8%), and seven of 20 on the road (35%).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 11.7 points, 6 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 7.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 69.9% from the floor.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.5 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 10.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 57% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers get 18 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 9.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

