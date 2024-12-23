Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KATU and KFAA

The Portland Trail Blazers (9-19) visit the Dallas Mavericks (18-10) after losing six straight road games. The Mavericks are heavy favorites by 11 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 23, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -11 230 -621 +460

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (86.6%)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-11-0).

The Trail Blazers have 15 wins against the spread in 28 games this year.

Mavericks games have gone over the total 15 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 13 of 28 set point totals (46.4%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-5-0) than it has in road games (9-6-0).

In terms of point totals, the Mavericks hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total four times in 13 opportunities this season (30.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 15 opportunities (73.3%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-5-0). On the road, it is .467 (7-7-1).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under 61.5% of the time at home (eight of 13), and 33.3% of the time away (five of 15).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.9 points, 8.6 boards and 8.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12 points, 1.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is averaging 9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 12.3 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 5.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 2.6 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

The Trail Blazers get 9 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 14.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 55.5% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.