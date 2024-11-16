Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 16

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS

The Dallas Mavericks (5-7) are heavily favored (-10.5) to break a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (6-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS. The point total is set at 227 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -10.5 227 -549 +410

Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (80.8%)

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 13 games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times out of 13 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

In home games, Dallas has a better record against the spread (3-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-3-0).

When playing at home, the Mavericks exceed the over/under 28.6% of the time (two of seven games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 60% of games (three of five).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (4-4-0). On the road, it is .400 (2-3-0).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (four of eight, 50%) than on the road (three of five, 60%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 29.3 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 32% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyrie Irving averages 25.2 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 54.1% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Daniel Gafford averages 12 points, 6 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 71.3% from the field (first in league).

Klay Thompson is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Naji Marshall averages 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 10.5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Chris Paul averages 10.4 points, 3.6 boards and 8.8 assists. He is also making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Spurs receive 12.2 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Stephon Castle averages 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is draining 40.2% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.