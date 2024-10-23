Mavericks vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 24

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT

The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -7.5 -112 -108 230.5 -106 -114 -295 +240

Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (84.1%)

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks won 48 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

The Spurs' ATS record as underdogs of 7.5 points or more was 25-22 last season.

Last season, 37 Mavericks games hit the over.

Out of 82 Spurs games last year, 39 hit the over.

Dallas did a better job covering the spread in road games (27-14-0) than it did in home games (21-20-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, San Antonio had a lower winning percentage at home (.512, 21-19-1 record) than away (.537, 22-19-0).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists per game. He also sank 48.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in league).

Kyrie Irving posted 25.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Daniel Gafford collected 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in league).

Klay Thompson recorded 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He drained 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers last season were 21.4 points, 10.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Devin Vassell posted 19.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists last season, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Tre Jones averaged 10 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jeremy Sochan recorded 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.