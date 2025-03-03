Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA and KFAA

The Sacramento Kings (31-28) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (32-29) on Monday, March 3, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and KFAA. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1.5 231.5 -124 +106

Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (58.8%)

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Mavericks have gone 31-28-2 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 59 games this season, they have 23 wins against the spread.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 31 times out of 59 chances.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 55.9% of the time (33 out of 59 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Dallas has played better when playing at home, covering 17 times in 31 home games, and 14 times in 30 road games.

When playing at home, the Mavericks exceed the over/under 41.9% of the time (13 of 31 games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 60% of games (18 of 30).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.345, 10-18-1 record) than on the road (.433, 13-15-2).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (17 times out of 29) than away (16 of 30) this year.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25 points, 4.9 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Naji Marshall is averaging 11 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.5 points, 14.1 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also draining 59.6% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.

Per game, Zach LaVine gives the Kings 23.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.