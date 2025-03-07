Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSSE

Two struggling teams meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (38-24) visit the Dallas Mavericks (32-31) on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are heavy, 10-point underdogs as they try to halt a four-game losing streak against the Grizzlies, losers of four straight. The point total is 239 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -10 239 -450 +350

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (52.5%)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have compiled a 35-24-3 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 31-30-2 this season.

This season, 39 of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total out of 63 chances.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 50.8% of the time (32 out of 63 games with a set point total).

In home games, Memphis has a worse record against the spread (17-14-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-10-2).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (53.1%) than road tilts (73.3%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .531 (17-14-1). Away, it is .452 (14-16-1).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over 13 of 32 times at home (40.6%), and 19 of 31 away (61.3%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 6 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 boards.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 11.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Klay Thompson averages 14.1 points, 3.5 boards and 2 assists. He is also making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Mavericks are receiving 10.1 points, 2.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 49.7% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Max Christie gives the Mavericks 9.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.