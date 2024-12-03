Mavericks vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and WFAA

Two streaking teams hit the court when the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) host the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are 4-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Grizzlies, who have won six straight. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -4 241.5 -180 +152

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (68.1%)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 13 times this season (13-8-0).

The Grizzlies have played 21 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over 66.7% of the time (14 out of 21 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Dallas has played worse when playing at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

The Mavericks have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than away games (72.7%).

Memphis has performed better against the spread away (6-1-1) than at home (9-4-0) this year.

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 13) than on the road (six of eight) this season.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8 assists and 7.6 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 46.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.7 points, 1.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.5 points, 8.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

Naji Marshall is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.9 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 51.9% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Grizzlies receive 13 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 7.4 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Grizzlies are getting 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr..

The Grizzlies are getting 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

Per game, Ja Morant gives the Grizzlies 21.2 points, 4.3 boards and 9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

