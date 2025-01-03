Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-4) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-14) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at American Airlines Center as 6-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on KFAA and FDSOH. The over/under in the matchup is 228.5.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6 228.5 -240 +198

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (57.5%)

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 24-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 19 wins against the spread in 34 games this season.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 34 chances this season.

The Mavericks have hit the over 50% of the time this season (17 of 34 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread at home (14-4-0) than it has in road games (10-5-0).

In home games, the Cavaliers go over the total 66.7% of the time (12 of 18 games). They've hit the over in 60% of road games (nine of 15 contests).

This season, Dallas is 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-9-0 ATS (.526).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over five of 15 times at home (33.3%), and 12 of 19 away (63.2%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 41.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.9 made treys (third in league).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 8.7 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 57% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 43% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Kyrie Irving provides the Mavericks 24.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. He is making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples.

Daniel Gafford averages 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 71.6% of his shots from the field (first in league).

The Mavericks are receiving 12.5 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Per game, Dereck Lively provides the Mavericks 8.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (seventh in league).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.