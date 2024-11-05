Mavericks vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and CHSN

The Dallas Mavericks (4-3) face the Chicago Bulls (3-4) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on KFAA and CHSN. The point total is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -10.5 -114 -106 231.5 -110 -110 -559 +420

Mavericks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (73.6%)

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.

The Bulls are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Mavericks games have gone over the total three times this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made treys.

Kyrie Irving averages 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Klay Thompson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Dereck Lively is averaging 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 21.7 points, 10.9 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 48.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Bulls get 20.6 points per game from Coby White, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor and 44% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.7 treys.

The Bulls get 10 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

