Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 30th-ranked passing defense in the league (256.6 yards conceded per game).

With Stafford's next game against the Saints, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Stafford vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 256.08

256.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.54

7.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (29th overall), putting up 154.8 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

In his last three games, Stafford has amassed 56.7 fantasy points (18.9 per game), connecting on 74-of-109 throws for 831 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 15 rushing yards on six carries.

Stafford has posted 99.4 fantasy points (19.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,408 yards on 124-of-187 passing, with 12 touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 11 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The high point of Stafford's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 11, when he piled up 27.8 fantasy points with 295 passing yards, four TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford disappointed his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he managed only 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has conceded more than 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this year.

A total of five players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Saints have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Saints this year.

