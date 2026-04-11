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Masters Third Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today: Round 3 Tee Times for Every Golfer

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Masters Third Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today: Round 3 Tee Times for Every Golfer

We're on to the third round!

Here are the Round 3 tee times today for every golfer.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Tee Times: Third Round Saturday

Tee Time (ET)
Player 1
Player 2
9:31 AMKurt KitayamaAlex Noren
9:42 AMCharl SchwartzelRasmus Højgaard
9:53 AMJon RahmSi Woo Kim
10:04 AMBrian HarmanCorey Conners
10:15 AMSergio GarciaMaverick McNealy
10:26 AMKeegan BradleyViktor Hovland
10:37 AMJustin ThomasGary Woodland

Masters Betting Odds

Here are the full Masters odds headed into the third round.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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