Masters Third Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today: Round 3 Tee Times for Every Golfer

We're on to the third round!

Here are the Round 3 tee times today for every golfer.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Tee Times: Third Round Saturday

Tee Time (ET) Player 1 Player 2 9:31 AM Kurt Kitayama Alex Noren 9:42 AM Charl Schwartzel Rasmus Højgaard 9:53 AM Jon Rahm Si Woo Kim 10:04 AM Brian Harman Corey Conners 10:15 AM Sergio Garcia Maverick McNealy 10:26 AM Keegan Bradley Viktor Hovland 10:37 AM Justin Thomas Gary Woodland View Full Table ChevronDown

Masters Betting Odds

Here are the full Masters odds headed into the third round.

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager for the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.