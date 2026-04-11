Masters Betting Odds Heading Into the Third Round: Rory McIlroy Has Pulled Away

Halfway through the 2026 Masters, Rory McIlroy has seized control with a record six-shot lead. Just how big of a favorite is he to win a second straight green jacket?

Let's take a look at the 2026 Masters odds heading into the second round.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Full Masters third round tee times for Saturday.

Masters Odds 2026 Heading Into Third Round

Full Masters odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Rory McIlroy -280 Tommy Fleetwood +1800 Patrick Reed +1800 Justin Rose +2000 Sam Burns +2200 Cameron Young +2700 Shane Lowry +3300 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.