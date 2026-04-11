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Golf

Masters Betting Odds Heading Into the Third Round: Rory McIlroy Has Pulled Away

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Masters Betting Odds Heading Into the Third Round: Rory McIlroy Has Pulled Away

Halfway through the 2026 Masters, Rory McIlroy has seized control with a record six-shot lead. Just how big of a favorite is he to win a second straight green jacket?

Let's take a look at the 2026 Masters odds heading into the second round.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Full Masters third round tee times for Saturday.

Masters Odds 2026 Heading Into Third Round

Full Masters odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Rory McIlroy-280
Tommy Fleetwood+1800
Patrick Reed+1800
Justin Rose+2000
Sam Burns+2200
Cameron Young+2700
Shane Lowry+3300

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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