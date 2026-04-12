Masters Odds Heading Into the Fourth Round: Who Is Favored Prior to the Final Round?

With one round left in the 2026 Masters, Rory McIlroy and Cam Young are tied atop the leaderboard, with Sam Burns one shot back.

Let's take a look at the full 2026 Masters odds heading into the fourth round.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Full Masters fourth round tee times for today.

Masters Odds Today: Odds Heading Into the Final Round

Full Masters odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Rory McIlroy +150 Cameron Young +240 Sam Burns +650 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Shane Lowry +1300 Justin Rose +1300 Jason Day +2500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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