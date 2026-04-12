Masters Fourth Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today: Final Round Tee Times

It's Masters Sunday, one of the best days on the golf calendar.

Here are the Round 4 tee times today for every golfer.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Final Round Tee Times: Fourth Round Today

Tee Time (ET) Player 1 Player 2 9:06 AM Aaron Rai Charl Schwartzel 9:17 AM Gary Woodland Kurt Kitayama 9:28 AM Jon Rahm Sergio Garcia 9:39 AM Si Woo Kim Rasmus Hojgaard 9:50 AM Keegan Bradley Dustin Johnson 10:01 AM Matt McCarty Corey Conners 10:12 AM Viktor Hovland Justin Thomas View Full Table ChevronDown

Masters Betting Odds

Here are the full Masters odds headed into the fourth round.

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager for the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.