Masters Final Round Picks and Predictions: Masters Best Bets for the Fourth Round

The 2026 Masters Tournament concludes today. What are the best betting picks for Sunday's final round?

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best bets for Masters Sunday.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Best Bets Today: Picks and Predictions for the Final Round

Best Bet #1: Rory McIlroy to Win (+154)

McIlroy is attempting to become the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back Masters titles. After his transcendent Friday put him at -250 odds-on, a pedestrian 1-over round on Saturday sent him back into plus-money territory at +155 — still good enough to top the odds board.

McIlroy has the most Augusta experience among the favorites, and his ball-striking has been elite for most of this tournament. One meh round doesn't sway me too much; it's hard to shoot in the 60s four straight days at the Masters. The defending champion is playing great golf, and at plus money, he's an appealing bet to win today.

Best Bet #2: Scottie Scheffler Top 5 Finish (-110)

Scheffler enters Sunday at -7, four shots off the lead. He bounced back from a rare over-par round in Augusta on Friday with a sizzling 65 in Round 3 to reach the fringe of contention. He's a two-time Masters champion who has never finished outside the top 20 in any of his seven starts at Augusta National.

Winning from four back is a tall order in any major, but Scheffler finishing in the top 5 is very doable given his course mastery and elite ball-striking.

Who are the Masters tee times for the final round?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.