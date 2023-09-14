Maryland vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Maryland Terrapins are among the college football teams in action on Friday, versus the Virginia Cavaliers.

Maryland vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Maryland: (-690) | Virginia: (+480)

Maryland: (-690) | Virginia: (+480) Spread: Maryland: -14.5 (-115) | Virginia: +14.5 (-105)

Maryland: -14.5 (-115) | Virginia: +14.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Maryland vs Virginia Betting Trends

Maryland hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Maryland is winless ATS (0-2) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of two Maryland games have gone over the point total this season.

Virginia has but one win versus the spread this season.

Virginia doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Virginia games (of two) have hit the over this year.

Maryland vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Terrapins win (90.8%)

Maryland vs Virginia Point Spread

Maryland is a 14.5-point favorite against Virginia. Maryland is -115 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -105.

Maryland vs Virginia Over/Under

The over/under for Maryland-Virginia on September 15 is 47.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Maryland vs Virginia Moneyline

The Maryland vs Virginia moneyline has Maryland as a -690 favorite, while Virginia is a +480 underdog.

Maryland vs. Virginia Points Insights

The Terrapins' average implied point total last season was 4.9 more points than their implied total in Friday's game (35.9 implied points on average compared to 31 implied points in this game).

Last season, Maryland outscored its implied point total for this matchup (31) six times.

The 29.8-point average implied total last season for the Cavaliers is 12.8 more points than the team's 17-point implied total in this matchup.

