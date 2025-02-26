Maryland vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten), winners of three straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Maryland vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (63.2%)

If you plan to place a wager on Maryland-Michigan State contest (in which Maryland is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 150.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Maryland vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

Michigan State is 17-10-0 ATS this season.

Maryland covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 63.2% of the time. That's less often than Michigan State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (66.7%).

In home games, the Terrapins own a better record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-5-0).

The Spartans have been better against the spread on the road (5-2-0) than at home (8-6-0) this season.

Maryland's record against the spread in conference action is 9-7-0.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Michigan State is 11-5-0 this season.

Maryland vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has come away with 15 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Terrapins have a win-loss record of 14-1 when favored by -170 or better by bookmakers this year.

Michigan State has a 4-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Spartans have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 63% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland is outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game with a +442 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and gives up 67.3 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Derik Queen ranks 193rd in college basketball with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

Michigan State's +317 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.0 points per game (60th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (54th in college basketball).

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaden, ranks 517th in the country, averaging 13.0 points per game.

The Terrapins record 34.7 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 9.3 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball play).

The Spartans average 36.5 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 27.4 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.1 boards per game.

Jaxon Kohler leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball).

Maryland records 105.9 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

The Spartans score 101.5 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 86.4 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!