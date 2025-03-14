Maryland vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) are squaring off against the No. 7 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, at 6:30 p.m. ET airing on Big Ten Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Maryland vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (55.1%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Friday's Maryland-Illinois spread (Maryland -1.5) or total (158.5 points).

Maryland vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Illinois has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Maryland (13-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52%) than Illinois (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

Against the spread, the Terrapins have fared better at home, covering 12 times in 19 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The Fighting Illini have been better against the spread at home (10-7-0) than away (5-5-0) this season.

Maryland has covered the spread 11 times in 20 conference games.

Illinois has covered the spread 10 times in 20 Big Ten games.

Maryland vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (81%) in those games.

This season, the Terrapins have come away with a win 17 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

Illinois has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

The Fighting Illini have a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maryland has a 54.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Maryland vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland averages 81.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (40th in college basketball). It has a +462 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Maryland's leading scorer, Derik Queen, ranks 210th in college basketball putting up 15.7 points per game.

Illinois outscores opponents by 10.2 points per game (posting 84.4 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and conceding 74.2 per outing, 249th in college basketball) and has a +327 scoring differential.

Kasparas Jakucionis is 262nd in the country with a team-high 15 points per game.

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They record 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 55th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30 per outing.

Julian Reese is 19th in college basketball action with 9.3 rebounds per game to lead the Terrapins.

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 9.4 boards on average. They record 39.6 rebounds per game, first in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.2.

Tomislav Ivisic tops the Fighting Illini with 7.7 rebounds per game (86th in college basketball).

Maryland's 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 84.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

The Fighting Illini rank 45th in college basketball averaging 102 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 84th, allowing 89.7 points per 100 possessions.

