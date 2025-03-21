Maryland vs Grand Canyon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 4 Maryland Terrapins (25-8) and the No. 13 Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-7) meet on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup starts at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (74.4%)

Before making an informed wager on Maryland-Grand Canyon contest (in which Maryland is a 10.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 149.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland is 18-15-0 ATS this season.

Grand Canyon has covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

Against the spread, the Terrapins have performed better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 19 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

This year, the Antelopes are 6-9-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-7-0 ATS (.222).

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has won in 18, or 78.3%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Terrapins have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -629 or better.

Grand Canyon has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Antelopes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +450 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maryland has a 86.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland averages 81.7 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 67 per contest (43rd in college basketball). It has a +484 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.7 points per game.

Maryland's leading scorer, Derik Queen, is 165th in the country averaging 16.3 points per game.

Grand Canyon's +331 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.2 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon's leading scorer, JaKobe Coles, is 280th in college basketball, putting up 14.8 points per game.

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They record 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 71st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.6 per outing.

Queen leads the Terrapins with nine rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball action).

The Antelopes prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. They are collecting 34.3 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Duke Brennan tops the team with 9.2 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball).

Maryland scores 103.2 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Antelopes rank 140th in college basketball averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

