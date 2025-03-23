Maryland vs Colorado State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins (26-8) try to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 12 seed Colorado State Rams (26-9) on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, tipping off at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. Colorado State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Maryland vs. Colorado State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (66.3%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Maryland-Colorado State spread (Maryland -7.5) or over/under (142.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Maryland vs. Colorado State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has covered 19 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Colorado State has put together a 22-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 11-5 ATS record Maryland puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Terrapins sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-7-0) than they do in away games (4-6-0).

The Rams have performed better against the spread at home (11-5-0) than away (6-5-0) this year.

Maryland vs. Colorado State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has won in 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Terrapins have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -370 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado State has won five of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (41.7%).

The Rams have played as a moneyline underdog of +295 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maryland has a 78.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Maryland vs. Colorado State Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland averages 81.6 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per outing (38th in college basketball). It has a +516 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Derik Queen paces Maryland, recording 16.2 points per game (176th in the nation).

Colorado State is outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game, with a +285 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (134th in college basketball) and gives up 67.2 per contest (46th in college basketball).

Nique Clifford paces Colorado State, scoring 18.9 points per game (45th in college basketball).

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. They are grabbing 34.0 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6 per contest.

Queen leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball action).

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Rams accumulate rank 193rd in the nation, 2.5 more than the 29.1 their opponents pull down.

Clifford leads the Rams with 9.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball).

Maryland records 103.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while giving up 84.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

The Rams average 101.9 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball), while allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball).

