Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. will take on the 19th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (220 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Thinking about Harrison for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Harrison vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.04

58.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Harrison is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player (109th overall), tallying 112.6 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

During his last three games Harrison has been targeted 22 times, with 10 receptions for 120 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 12.0 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during that period.

Harrison has posted 28.7 fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 18 passes on 40 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Harrison's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, when he collected 25.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in four balls (on eight targets) for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have given up three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this season.

