Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the New England Patriots and their 14th-ranked passing defense (215.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Harrison for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Harrison vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.64

57.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 95th overall, as he has posted 105.5 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has put up 21.6 fantasy points (7.2 per game), as he's reeled in 12 passes on 26 targets for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison has tallied 244 receiving yards and two scores on 19 catches (36 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 34.4 points (6.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, as he put up 25.0 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed four passes on eight targets for 130 yards and two TDs.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New England has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of six players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed a TD reception by 20 players this season.

New England has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Patriots have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

