Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will take on the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (210.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Harrison a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Harrison vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.94

53.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison has piled up 100.6 fantasy points in 2024 (8.4 per game), which ranks him 19th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 90 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Harrison has compiled 161 yards and two scores on 13 catches (23 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 28.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that stretch.

Harrison has been targeted 35 times, with 21 receptions for 306 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 46.6 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Harrison's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 25.0 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed four balls (on eight targets) for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Seattle has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Seattle has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

