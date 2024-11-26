Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their 28th-ranked passing defense (242.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Harrison for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Harrison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Harrison vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.66

54.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Harrison is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (92nd overall), putting up 88.6 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has put up 17.5 fantasy points (5.8 per game), as he's turned 16 targets into 10 catches for 135 yards and one TD.

Harrison has compiled 36.7 total fantasy points (7.3 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 19 balls (on 29 targets) for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Harrison's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 25.0 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on eight targets) for 130 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed three players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by 15 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marvin Harrison Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.