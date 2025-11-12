Marshall vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Marshall Thundering Herd taking on the Georgia State Panthers.

Marshall vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Marshall: (-300) | Georgia State: (+240)

Marshall: (-300) | Georgia State: (+240) Spread: Marshall: -7.5 (-106) | Georgia State: +7.5 (-114)

Marshall: -7.5 (-106) | Georgia State: +7.5 (-114) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marshall vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Marshall has six wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Marshall owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been seven Marshall games (of nine) that hit the over this season.

Georgia State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Georgia State has one win ATS (1-4) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of nine Georgia State games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Marshall vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (74.7%)

Marshall vs Georgia State Point Spread

Marshall is favored by 7.5 points versus Georgia State. Marshall is -106 to cover the spread, while Georgia State is -114.

Marshall vs Georgia State Over/Under

Marshall versus Georgia State, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 63.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Marshall vs Georgia State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marshall-Georgia State, Marshall is the favorite at -300, and Georgia State is +240.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Marshall 32.9 41 32.8 114 53.3 9 Georgia State 21.1 117 40.7 136 56.9 9

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

