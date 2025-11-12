Marshall vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Marshall Thundering Herd taking on the Georgia State Panthers.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marshall vs Georgia State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Marshall: (-300) | Georgia State: (+240)
- Spread: Marshall: -7.5 (-106) | Georgia State: +7.5 (-114)
- Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Marshall vs Georgia State Betting Trends
- Marshall has six wins in nine games against the spread this season.
- Marshall owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been seven Marshall games (of nine) that hit the over this season.
- Georgia State has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Georgia State has one win ATS (1-4) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of nine Georgia State games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
Marshall vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Thundering Herd win (74.7%)
Marshall vs Georgia State Point Spread
Marshall is favored by 7.5 points versus Georgia State. Marshall is -106 to cover the spread, while Georgia State is -114.
Marshall vs Georgia State Over/Under
Marshall versus Georgia State, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 63.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Marshall vs Georgia State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Marshall-Georgia State, Marshall is the favorite at -300, and Georgia State is +240.
Marshall vs. Georgia State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Marshall
|32.9
|41
|32.8
|114
|53.3
|9
|Georgia State
|21.1
|117
|40.7
|136
|56.9
|9
Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Center Parc Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Marshall vs. Georgia State analysis on FanDuel Research.