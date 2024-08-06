menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2024 Marshall Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Marshall Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Marshall Thundering Herd have a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Marshall 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Stony BrookAug. 31W 45-3Thundering Herd (-30.5)55.5
2@ Virginia TechSept. 7L 31-14Hokies (-20.5)52.5
4@ Ohio StateSept. 21---
5Western MichiganSept. 28---
6Appalachian StateOct. 5---
7@ Georgia SouthernOct. 12---
8Georgia StateOct. 17---
View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Marshall Last Game

The Thundering Herd lost to the Virginia Tech Hokies 31-14 in their last outing. In that game against the Hokies, Stone Earle had 131 yards on 13-of-36 passing (36.1%) for the Herd, with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards. On the ground, A.J. Turner rushed for 103 yards on six carries (17.2 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Christian Fitzpatrick had 73 yards on four catches (18.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Marshall Betting Insights

  • Marshall has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Thundering Herd have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Find more analysis about Marshall on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Marshall Thundering Herd on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup