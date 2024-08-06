2024 Marshall Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Marshall Thundering Herd have a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Marshall 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Stony Brook Aug. 31 W 45-3 Thundering Herd (-30.5) 55.5 2 @ Virginia Tech Sept. 7 L 31-14 Hokies (-20.5) 52.5 4 @ Ohio State Sept. 21 - - - 5 Western Michigan Sept. 28 - - - 6 Appalachian State Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Georgia Southern Oct. 12 - - - 8 Georgia State Oct. 17 - - - View Full Table

Marshall Last Game

The Thundering Herd lost to the Virginia Tech Hokies 31-14 in their last outing. In that game against the Hokies, Stone Earle had 131 yards on 13-of-36 passing (36.1%) for the Herd, with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards. On the ground, A.J. Turner rushed for 103 yards on six carries (17.2 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Christian Fitzpatrick had 73 yards on four catches (18.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Marshall Betting Insights

Marshall has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

