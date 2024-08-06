2024 Marshall Football Odds and Schedule
The Marshall Thundering Herd have a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.
Marshall 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Stony Brook
|Aug. 31
|W 45-3
|Thundering Herd (-30.5)
|55.5
|2
|@ Virginia Tech
|Sept. 7
|L 31-14
|Hokies (-20.5)
|52.5
|4
|@ Ohio State
|Sept. 21
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Western Michigan
|Sept. 28
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Appalachian State
|Oct. 5
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Georgia Southern
|Oct. 12
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Georgia State
|Oct. 17
|-
|-
|-
Marshall Last Game
The Thundering Herd lost to the Virginia Tech Hokies 31-14 in their last outing. In that game against the Hokies, Stone Earle had 131 yards on 13-of-36 passing (36.1%) for the Herd, with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards. On the ground, A.J. Turner rushed for 103 yards on six carries (17.2 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Christian Fitzpatrick had 73 yards on four catches (18.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.
Marshall Betting Insights
- Marshall has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
