Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Marquise Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills and their second-ranked passing defense (161.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Brown a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Marquise Brown Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.91

34.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Brown is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (119th overall), posting 55.6 total fantasy points (seven per game).

In his last three games, Brown has racked up 23.9 total fantasy points (8.0 per game), hauling in six balls (on nine targets) for 59 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown has been targeted 22 times, with 13 receptions for 145 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, leading to 38.5 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he came through with four catches and 45 receiving yards with two touchdowns (16.5 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

