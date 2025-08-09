Marquise Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Marquise Brown is the 59th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 9.1 fantasy points a year ago (143rd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Kansas City Chiefs player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Marquise Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 9.1 432 144 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 82.3 140 54

Marquise Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 16 Texans 4.5 8 5 45 0 Week 17 @Steelers 4.6 7 4 46 0 Divisional Texans 0.0 2 0 0 0 Championship Game Bills 3.5 5 3 35 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1.5 6 2 15 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Marquise Brown vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Marquise Brown 15 9 91 0 2 Travis Kelce 133 97 823 3 25 Xavier Worthy 98 59 638 6 17 Noah Gray 49 40 437 5 8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.