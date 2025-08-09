Marquise Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Marquise Brown is the 59th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 9.1 fantasy points a year ago (143rd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Kansas City Chiefs player, continue reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Marquise Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|9.1
|432
|144
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.3
|140
|54
Marquise Brown 2024 Game-by-Game
View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 16
|Texans
|4.5
|8
|5
|45
|0
|Week 17
|@Steelers
|4.6
|7
|4
|46
|0
|Divisional
|Texans
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|Bills
|3.5
|5
|3
|35
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|1.5
|6
|2
|15
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Marquise Brown vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Marquise Brown
|15
|9
|91
|0
|2
|Travis Kelce
|133
|97
|823
|3
|25
|Xavier Worthy
|98
|59
|638
|6
|17
|Noah Gray
|49
|40
|437
|5
|8
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.