NFL

Marquise Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Marquise Brown is the 59th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 9.1 fantasy points a year ago (143rd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Kansas City Chiefs player, continue reading.

Marquise Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points9.1432144
2025 Projected Fantasy Points82.314054

Marquise Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 16Texans4.585450
Week 17@Steelers4.674460
DivisionalTexans0.02000
Championship GameBills3.553350
Super Bowl@Eagles1.562150

Marquise Brown vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Brown's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Marquise Brown1599102
Travis Kelce13397823325
Xavier Worthy9859638617
Noah Gray494043758

Want more data and analysis on Marquise Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

